GrubHub Reports Q4 Sales Beat

GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) reported quarterly losses of 5 cents per share on Wednesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 1 cent.

The company reported quarterly sales of $341.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $325.52 million by 4.85%. This is a 18.62% increase over sales of $287.721 million the same period last year.

Grubhub sees first-quarter sales at $350-$370 million versus the $363.5 million estimate, as well as fiscal year 2020 Sales $1.4-$1.5 billion versus the $1.46 billion estimate.

GrubHub's stock traded higher by 7.9% to $60 per share at the time of publication in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $87.98 and a 52-week low of $32.11.

