Drilling Deep: Why Diesel Prices Haven't Felt The IMO 2020 Impact; A Bearish Outlook On Freight Rates

The price of diesel was supposed to rise because of IMO 2020. It hasn't. What happened?

Join Drilling Deep host John Kingston as he talks about why the price impact from IMO 2020 in the diesel market has nowhere near played itself out yet and why the consumers of diesel still need to watch for those movements. We also talk to noted freight economist Noel Perry of Transport Futures to get his decidedly bearish take on trucking markets.

Image Sourced from Pixabay