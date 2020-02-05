Dana Inc Taps Transplace's TMS To Manage North American Transportation Network

Dana Inc. recently announced it will use Transplace's transportation management system (TMS) to manage its North American supply chain.

Maumee, Ohio-based Dana is a supplier of axles, drive shafts, sealing products, thermal-management technologies and universal joints for the light vehicle and commercial truck market.

"We chose Transplace based on the unique value and industry expertise that they bring, including the business intelligence we need to optimize our supply chain operations and work toward increased cost savings," Tim Morrisey, Dana Inc.'s senior global logistics manager, said in a release.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people at locations in 33 countries across six continents. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018.

Dana operates 29 facilities across the United States and seven in Canada. In Mexico, Dana operates manufacturing sites in Chihuahua, Monterrey, Queretaro, Tlaxcala, Toluca and Mexico City.

Dallas-based Transplace has more than $9 billion in freight under management across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, as well as international ocean logistics.

Transplace's TMS will provide Dana with real-time shipment tracking and business intelligence, allowing for the discovery of additional opportunities for cost savings throughout Dana's entire supply chain, officials said.

"Dana will be able to truly take advantage of Transplace's full range of best-in-class solutions and the expertise of its seasoned industry leaders in order to drive greater financial and service performance improvements across the entire supply chain," Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace, said in a release.

Image Sourced from Pixabay