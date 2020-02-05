Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2020 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Merck Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 by 0.87%. This is a 11.54% increase over earnings of $1.04 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.87 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $11.98 billion by 0.92%. This is a 7.93% increase over sales of $10.998 billion the same period last year.

Merck sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS $5.62-$5.77 versus the $5.61 estimate and sales $48.8-$50.3 billion versus the $49.53 billion estimate.

Merck shares were trading down 1.3% at $87.21 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $92.64 and a 52-week low of $72.23.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

10 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These February PDUFA Dates
Surprise, Surprise: Stocks Wearing Their Rally Hats Despite China Market Tanking
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Bristol-Myers Earnings, Conference Presentations In Focus
Position Scrimmage: Coronavirus, End-Of-Month Profit Taking Influencing Markets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga