Merck Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 by 0.87%. This is a 11.54% increase over earnings of $1.04 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.87 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $11.98 billion by 0.92%. This is a 7.93% increase over sales of $10.998 billion the same period last year.

Merck sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS $5.62-$5.77 versus the $5.61 estimate and sales $48.8-$50.3 billion versus the $49.53 billion estimate.

Merck shares were trading down 1.3% at $87.21 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $92.64 and a 52-week low of $72.23.