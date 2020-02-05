10 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.04 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 0.1% to $34.38 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares gained 1.2% to $90.00 in pre-market trading.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and topped 26 million subscribers for its new Disney+ streaming service. Disney shares rose 0.3% to $145.11 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to have earned $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.19 billion in the latest quarter. Humana will release earnings before the markets open. Humana shares gained 0.7% to $344.99 in pre-market trading.

Before the opening bell, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. Boston Scientific shares gained 0.4% to $43.04 in pre-market trading.

