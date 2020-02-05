10 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.04 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 0.1% to $34.38 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares gained 1.2% to $90.00 in pre-market trading.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and topped 26 million subscribers for its new Disney+ streaming service. Disney shares rose 0.3% to $145.11 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to have earned $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.19 billion in the latest quarter. Humana will release earnings before the markets open. Humana shares gained 0.7% to $344.99 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. Boston Scientific shares gained 0.4% to $43.04 in pre-market trading.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Ford shares fell 7.8% to $8.46 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares rose 0.8% to $89.02 in pre-market trading.
- Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Prudential shares gained 2.2% to $95.55 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the markets close, MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $16.82 billion. MetLife shares rose 0.2% to $50.30 in pre-market trading.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. Unum shares gained 4% to $28.75 in the pre-market trading session.
