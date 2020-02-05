Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 5:28am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.04 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 0.1% to $34.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares gained 1.2% to $90.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and topped 26 million subscribers for its new Disney+ streaming service. Disney shares rose 0.3% to $145.11 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to have earned $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.19 billion in the latest quarter. Humana will release earnings before the markets open. Humana shares gained 0.7% to $344.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. Boston Scientific shares gained 0.4% to $43.04 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Ford shares fell 7.8% to $8.46 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares rose 0.8% to $89.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Prudential shares gained 2.2% to $95.55 in the pre-market trading session.
  • After the markets close, MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $16.82 billion. MetLife shares rose 0.2% to $50.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. Unum shares gained 4% to $28.75 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSX + DIS)

Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Disney Streaming Service Tops 26M Subscribers, Company Beats Earnings Estimates
China Reportedly Considering Further Stimulus To Help Economy Weather Coronavirus
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Disney Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Walt Disney's Q1 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga