Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.04 billion.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.19 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.
- DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $12.14 billion.
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.
- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $587.11 million.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $735.37 million.
- Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $532.58 million.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $339.50 million.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $210.57 million.
- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $532.17 million.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $335.51 million.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $754.06 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $16.82 billion.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
-
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $406.64 million.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $418.54 million.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $965.56 million.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $325.52 million.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $467.00 million.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $312.82 million.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $569.85 million.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $785.75 million.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $910.06 million.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $660.43 million.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $920.68 million.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $505.80 million.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $629.54 million.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $415.51 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $593.79 million.
-
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $476.20 million.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.