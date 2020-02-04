Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Macy's Announces Lower Guidance, Will Close 125 Stores
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2020 4:40pm   Comments
Share:
Macy's Announces Lower Guidance, Will Close 125 Stores

Macy's (NYSE: M) announced on Tuesday it sees fourth-quarter sales at $8.3 billion versus the $8.34 billion estimate, and comps at co-owned locations down 0.6%.

The company sees fiscal year 2020 sales at $23.6-$23.9 billion versus the $24.54 billion estimate, and adjusted EPS $2.20-$2.40 versus the $2.75 estimate.

See Also: Large Macy's Option Trader Betting On A Rebound Year

"Macy's plans to close 125 department stores over the next three years, an admission that a fifth of its locations cannot thrive as shoppers buy more online and make fewer trips to malls," according to a Wall Street Journal report. "The company is also cutting roughly 2,000 corporate jobs, or 10% of corporate and support staff, and closing several offices."

Macy's stock traded lower by 1.64% at $16.20 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.33 and a 52-week low of $14.11.

Photo credit: Fastily/Wikimedia.

Posted-In: News Guidance Retail Sales After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

Alphabet Earnings Ahead: Analysts Eyeing These 3 Growth Drivers At Google
February Market Outlook: Coronavirus, D.C. Proceedings, Earnings Season Could Mean Volatility
Another Bank Beats: Morgan Stanley Latest To Exceed Expectations On Strong Trading
Weaker Than Expected December Jobs Report Might Weigh, But Overall Growth Positive
Weak Holiday Comp Sales Reports Drive Traditional Retail Stocks Down
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga