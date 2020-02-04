Market Overview

Atkore International: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2020 12:17pm   Comments
Shares of Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) moved higher by 3.99% to $41.43 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Adjusted earnings per share were up 27.03% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.82.
  • Revenue of $447,448,000 lower by 1.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $461,620,000.

Outlook

  • Q2 EPS expected between $3.95 and $3.86 compared to the analyst estimate of $3.86.

Technicals

  • 52-week high: $43.50
  • 52-week low: $20.52
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 3.47%

Company Overview

Atkore International Group Inc is a diversified Industrials company. The company manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. Atkore International has two business segments, Electrical Raceway and Mechanical Products & Solutions. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products such as electrical conduits, armored cables, cable trays, and mounting systems. The Mechanical Products & Solutions segment manufacturers metal framing products and galvanized mechanical tubes. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

