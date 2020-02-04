Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Allegheny Technologies Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2020 12:15pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) rallied 14.81% to $19.61 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share increased 20% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.32.
  • Revenue of $1,019,000,000 lower by 1.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $994,420,000.

Outlook

  • Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.75 and $1.34, versus the analyst estimate of $1.34.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Recent Stock Performance

  • Company's 52-week high was at $29.50
  • Company's 52-week low was at $17.00
  • Price action over last quarter: down 2.53%

Company Description

Allegheny Technologies supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, energy, medical, and automotive. Some of the company's major product lines include titanium and nickel-based alloys. Additionally, Allegheny manufactures flat-rolled stainless steel products. Its product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
7 Industrial Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga