Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Jump; Alphabet Posts Downbeat Q4 Sales

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2020 6:37am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Jump; Alphabet Posts Downbeat Q4 Sales

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Data on factory orders for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 321 points to 28,682 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 36.4 points to 3,282.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 115.25 points to 9,229.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $54.89 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.5% to trade at $50.88 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.49%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.21%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.34% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 2.3%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stephens & Co. downgraded Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Saia shares rose 8.6% to close at $94.57 on Monday.

Breaking News

  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLX + DIS)

12 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2020
Q2 Earnings Preview: Clorox
3 Sector ETFs To Play Ahead Of Alphabet, Disney Earnings
Surprise, Surprise: Stocks Wearing Their Rally Hats Despite China Market Tanking
Monday's Market Minute: Earnings, Ecodata & Coronavirus, Oh My!
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga