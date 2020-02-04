12 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares gained 0.2% to $62.98 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $36.49 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares slipped 0.5% to $8.94 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Alphabet shares dropped 4.1% to $1,422.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.5% to $141.95 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion. ConocoPhillips shares slipped 0.1% to $59.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $3.56 per share on revenue of $59.36 billion in the latest quarter. McKesson will release earnings before the markets open. McKesson shares rose 0.9% to close at $143.90 on Monday.
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) reported a proposed common stock offering of no disclosed size. Rockwell Medical shares fell 13.7% to $2.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion. Chipotle shares gained 0.3% to $869.69 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares fell 0.4% to $72.30 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion. Cummins shares gained 1.8% to close at $162.89 on Monday.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY20. Kennametal shares tumbled 7.5% to $29.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $15.22 billion. Prudential shares gained 0.5% to close at $91.50 on Monday.
