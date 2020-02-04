12 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares gained 0.2% to $62.98 in after-hours trading.

