Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $59.36 billion.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
- ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE: COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.
- BP PLC (NYSE: BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $68.79 billion.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $881.80 million.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $848.35 million.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $714.88 million.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $521.60 million.
- Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $452.23 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $15.22 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $36.49 billion.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $562.45 million.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $8.89 billion.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $7.22 billion.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.
- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $552.94 million.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $408.58 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $965.90 million.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.38 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
