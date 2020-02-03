NXP Semiconductors Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share on Monday, which does not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02. This is an 81.22% decrease over earnings of $2.13 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.3 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.28 billion by 0.88%. This is a 4.29% decrease over sales of $2.403 billion the same period last year.

"NXP delivered full-year revenue of $8.88 billion, a decline of 6% year-on-year, against a very challenging semiconductor industry backdrop,” said Richard Clemmer, NXP CEO. “During 2019, we returned $1.76 billion to our shareholders. Over the course of the year, we significantly enhanced our product portfolio. We successfully acquired the Marvell wireless connectivity assets, and introduced new, innovative products and solutions."

NXP Semiconductors shares were trading down 1.8% in Monday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $137.92 and a 52-week low of $85.38.