Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NXP Semiconductors Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2020 6:27pm   Comments
Share:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share on Monday, which does not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02. This is an 81.22% decrease over earnings of $2.13 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.3 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.28 billion by 0.88%. This is a 4.29% decrease over sales of $2.403 billion the same period last year.

Related: Analysts Remain Bullish On NXP Semiconductors Despite Mixed Guidance

"NXP delivered full-year revenue of $8.88 billion, a decline of 6% year-on-year, against a very challenging semiconductor industry backdrop,” said Richard Clemmer, NXP CEO. “During 2019, we returned $1.76 billion to our shareholders. Over the course of the year, we significantly enhanced our product portfolio. We successfully acquired the Marvell wireless connectivity assets, and introduced new, innovative products and solutions."

NXP Semiconductors shares were trading down 1.8% in Monday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $137.92 and a 52-week low of $85.38.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NXPI)

Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2020
7 Semiconductor Stocks To Buy On Coronavirus Weakness
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
EV, ADAS Could Lead Auto Semis To Outperform, BofA Names Top Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga