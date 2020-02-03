Alphabet Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are trading lower after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.

Alphabet reported quarterly earnings of $15.35 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.53. This is a 20% increase over earnings of $12.77 per share from the the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $46.075 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $46.94 billion. This is a 17.3% increase over sales of $39.276 billion in the same period last year.

Alphabet reported total traffic acquisition cost $8.501 billion versus the $7.436 billion in the same quarter last year.

Alphabet reported operating margin 20%, down from 21% year on year. The company reported Google Cloud revenue at $2.61 billion, up from $1.7 billion year on year.

Alphabet Class A shares traded lower by 4.3% in Monday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $1,482.60 per share.

