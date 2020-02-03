FreightWaves NOW: Northwest Reefer Sees Massive Growth Year Over Year

Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland identifies isolated pockets of tightness in the Eastern US before diving into the Eau Claire, WI market in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Sonar Data Analyst Luke Falasca examines year over year growth in Northwest reefer in the Broker Update, and Lead Economist Anthony Smith examines macroeconomic trends in the Shipper Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay