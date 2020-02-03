Affiliated Managers Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) moved higher by 1% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.05% year over year to $4.52, which beat the estimate of $4.08.

Revenue of $555,500,000 lower by 1.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $553,500,000.

Conference Call Details

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $115.75

52-week low: $71.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.08%

Company Description

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of 2019, AMG's affiliate network--which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, Blue Mountain, and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which account for 37% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global equities (35%) and Frontier, River Road, and Yacktman in U.S. equities (14%)--had an estimated $755 billion in managed assets.