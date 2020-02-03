A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell. The manufacturing PMI for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Data on construction spending for December and the ISM manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 106 points to 28,302 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 14 points to 3,238.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 46 points to 9,043.75.
Oil prices traded mostly higher as Brent crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $56.60 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.6% to trade at $51.86 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.01%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.17%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 7.72% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.34%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) from Buy to Sell and announced a $337 price target.
Northrop Grumman shares fell 1.7% to $368.05 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) disclosed a positive FDA verdict for Aimunne'speanut allergy drug. The FDA approved Palforzia allergen powder for treating patients with confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) agreed to sell Miller Pipeline and Minnesota Limited to PowerTeam Services for $850 million in cash.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) disclosed that it has submitted New Drug application to the FDA for lower dose BIJUVA.
