8 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.10 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares rose 0.1% to $82.15 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to have earned $12.55 per share on revenue of $46.93 billion in the latest quarter. Alphabet will release earnings after the markets close. Alphabet shares gained 0.4% to $1,438.40 in after-hours trading.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) disclosed a positive FDA verdict for Aimunne'speanut allergy drug. The FDA approved Palforzia allergen powder for treating patients with confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics shares climbed 16.6% to $36.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion. Asbury Automotive shares fell 3% to close at $96.45 on Friday.

