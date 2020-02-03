Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2020 4:28am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
  • Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.10 billion.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $542.53 million.
  • Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $434.28 million.
  • Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $699.51 million.
  • Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $553.50 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $12.55 per share on revenue of $46.93 billion.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $520.53 million.
  • Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $592.52 million.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $413.21 million.
  • Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE: HLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $298.76 million.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $603.26 million.
  • Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $763.13 million.
  • Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $193.68 million.
  • MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $225.84 million.
  • Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $737.82 million.
  • Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $669.63 million.
  • Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $581.91 million.

