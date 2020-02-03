FreightWaves Podcasts Weekly Recap
White Paper: FreightWaves 2020 Freight Market Outlook (with video)
- Watch the full episode of FreightWavesTV.
- The FreightWaves 2020 Freight Market Outlook white paper is our most comprehensive outlook resource to date. Encompassing the full breadth and depth of the FreightWaves Market Intelligence platform, the insights within this white paper are curated by domain experts and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves' SONAR platform. These insights are designed to provide transparency around the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the future of freight markets.
- The paper reveals that while the freight market is evolving at an ever-increasing rate, those who remain ahead of the curve will be best positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. Featured insights include:
- 2020 freight forecast by freight sector, including trucking, intermodal, maritime and air cargo
- Macroeconomic forecast
- Cost and pricing analyses
- Potential impact of global trade and regulatory issues
- "Great Quarter, Guys" — Do legacy brokers still have the juice?
- Watch the full episode on FreightWavesTV.
- This week, Kevin and Andrew sit down with Ryan Schreiber from CarrierDirect to discuss the future of technology in freight brokerage and how it will impact compensation for brokers.
- They also dive into earnings season and whether or not Amazon will spin off AWS in 2020.
- "What The Truck?!? (Friday) — Will coronavirus infect your supply chain?
- Watch the full episode on FreightWavesTV.
- On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about the impact the coronavirus could have on freight, whether C.H. Robinson's rough earnings are a warning sign of things to come, TRATON's big bid on Navistar and how truck parking just got easier. Casandra Gaines argues the responsibility of ELDs in fatal crashes, we'll see where the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index falls, and Michael Vincent has your freight forecast. Plus we have this week in transportation earnings, a Good News Bad News segment for the birds, Freight Outlook 2020 preview, and we bring it home by hearing from you in Comment Section Rodeo. Bang your little cowbell into the weekend with What The Truck?!?
- "What The Truck?!?" (Tuesday) – Craig Fuller, Delta, K9s, RFID and more from Day 2 Air Cargo 2020 Nashville
- Watch full Day 2 coverage of Air Cargo 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
- It's Day 2 at Air Cargo 2020 in Nashville and today we're talking to Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves; Eric Hare, CEO of K9Global; Steven Polmans, chairman of The International Air Cargo Association; Dan Diephouse, CEO of Cargocast; and Andy Kirschner, Delta's director of cargo sales!
- "What The Truck?!?" (Monday Part 2) — Nuclear verdicts, insurance, carnets, FTZ and more from Air Cargo 2020 Nashville
- Watch the full episode on FreightWavesTV.
- We're coming to you live from Air Cargo 2020 in Nashville with our second session including conversations with Air Cargo Reporter Eric Kulisch; Bryan Schreiber, manager, Air Cargo at Rickenbacker International Airport; Andrew Ladebauche, CEO, Reliance Partners; Ronald Ramsey, CCO, Reliance Partners; and Karen Groff, President of Roanoke Group.
- "What The Truck?!?" (Monday Part 1) — LIVE from Air Cargo 2020 Nashville
- Watch the full episode of FreightWavesTV.
- We're coming to you live from Air Cargo 2020 in Nashville with our first session.
- "Drilling Deep" — What comes after the breakup of XPO?
- On this week's "Drilling Deep" podcast, host John Kingston talks with FreightWaves Markets Editor Mark Solomon on the radical plan to turn giant XPO into a more focused LTL carrier and send its other parts off to different futures, no longer under CEO Bradley Jacobs. We'll also talk about the decline in diesel prices and what that might mean for freight rates.
"Freightonomics" — What is LTL?
- Watch the full episode on FreightWavesTV.
- Anthony and Zach break down the less-than-truckload sector and talk about its connection with truckload along with giving a quick update on the latest economic and freight market trends.
- "FreightWaves Insiders" — Is deep space the final frontier for NASA and supply chain? (with video)
- Watch the full episode on FreightWavesTV.
- Is deep space the final frontier for NASA and supply chain?
- NASA's Mark Wiese talks Artemis, Moon2024, five-minute out-of-orbit shipping, "Star Wars" vs. "Star Trek," "Armageddon," and life on Mars.
- STEM and Transformers
- How education in STEM, pop culture, Vampire stars, black holes and conspiracy theories is helping fuel a renewed interest in the modern space race.
- "FreightWaves LIVE" — What is Flexport.org doing to tackle humanity's biggest challenges?
- Freightcaster Chad Prevost speaks with Susy Schöneberg, head of Flexport.org, at Air Cargo 2020 in Nashville. (Listen to the full interview on Spotify.)
- Speaker biography — Susy Schöneberg is an experienced logistics professional and leads Flexport.org, a cross-functional group within Flexport that ensures that sustainable solutions are integrated across the company. She is passionate about matching corporate assets to the needs of nonprofit organizations to tackle humanity's biggest challenges. Prior to joining Flexport, Susy worked in corporate strategy and sustainability management at Deutsche Bahn/DB Schenker, one of the largest mobility and logistics companies in the world. Susy lived in Europe and Asia for her undergraduate studies and holds an MBA from UC Berkeley.
