Will Coronavirus Infect Your Supply Chain?

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about the impact the coronavirus could have on freight, whether C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CHRW) rough earnings are a warning sign of things to come, TRATON's big bid on Navistar and how truck parking just got easier. Casandra Gaines argues the responsibility of ELDs in fatal crashes, we'll see where the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index falls, and Michael Vincent has your freight forecast.

Plus, we have this week in transportation earnings, a Good News Bad News segment for the birds, Freight Outlook 2020 preview, and we bring it home by hearing from you in Comment Section Rodeo. Bang your little cowbell into the weekend with What The Truck?!?

