Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 31, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) decreased 5.85% to $28.31 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share fell 70.00% year over year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1,548,000,000 less by 5.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,530,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Recent Stock Performance

  • 52-week high: $31.58
  • 52-week low was at $22.35
  • Price action over last quarter: down 1.56%

Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

