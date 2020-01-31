Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) decreased 5.85% to $28.31 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 70.00% year over year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $1,548,000,000 less by 5.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,530,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.58

52-week low was at $22.35

Price action over last quarter: down 1.56%

Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.