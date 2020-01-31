Market Overview

Recap: KKR & Co Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 31, 2020 12:18pm   Comments
Shares of KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) rose 3%  after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share decreased 20% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.42.
  • Revenue of $962,069,000 fell by 10.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $948,730,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Recent Stock Performance

  • 52-week high was at $31.84
  • 52-week low was at $22.01
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 10.87%

Company Description

KKR & Co Inc, formerly KKR & Co LP is one of the pre-eminent private equity firms and global alternative asset managers. The company has assets under management, primarily in private equity, but it also has energy, hedge fund solutions, and real estate funds. The company has four reportable segment namely Private markets, Public markets, Capital markets and Principal activities. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Private Markets followed by public markets.

