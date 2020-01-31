Honeywell International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) fell by 2.35% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.85% over the past year to $2.06, which beat the estimate of $2.04.

Revenue of $9,729,000,000 missed the estimate of $9,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $2.02 and $2.03, versus the analyst estimate of $2.03.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $8,700,000,000 and $9,000,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $9,080,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Price Action

52-week high was at $184.06

52-week low: $140.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.54%

Company Profile

Honeywell traces its roots to inventor Albert Butz's company, the Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator Company in 1885, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. From its origins developing climate control technology, which still operates today, Honeywell has emerged as a sprawling conglomerate with operations that span the globe. Today, Honeywell operates through four business segments--Aerospace, Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions--increasingly transforming itself into a software-industrial company serving diverse end markets like the U.S. defense, e-commerce, and oil & gas industries.