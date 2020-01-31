12 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $13.41 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.7% to $136.34 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to have earned $1.67 per share on revenue of $27.93 billion in the latest quarter. Phillips 66 will release earnings before the markets open. Phillips 66 shares gained 0.6% to close at $96.41 on Thursday.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Amazon also said it expects first-quarter sales of $69 billion to $73 billion, with analysts expecting $71.6 billion. Amazon.com shares jumped 9.8% to $2,053.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $65.18 billion. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.3% to $64.98 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $9.61 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares rose 0.9% to $180.00 in pre-market trading.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. The company also issued strong Q3 EPS and sales forecast. Western Digital shares jumped 6% to $71.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion before the opening bell. ManpowerGroup shares gained 0.7% to close at $93.93 on Thursday.
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views. Visa shares fell 2.5% to $203.05 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion. Johnson Controls shares gained 2.4% to $41.49 in pre-market trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares gained over 4% in pre-market trading as the company announced changes in top management. Ginni Rometty, who took over as the IBM CEO in 2011, is stepping down from the role. Arvind Krishna, who leads the company's cloud and data platform, will be her replacement, and take charge on April 6. James Whitehurst, the CEO of Red Hat, Inc., a software firm acquired by IBM in July last year, will take over as the IBM President on the same date. IBM shares surged 4.6% to $143.11 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $39.25 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares gained 0.1% to $111.50 in pre-market trading.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY20 earnings outlook. Amgen shares dropped 2.5% to $220.50 in the pre-market trading session.
