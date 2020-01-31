12 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $13.41 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.7% to $136.34 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to have earned $1.67 per share on revenue of $27.93 billion in the latest quarter. Phillips 66 will release earnings before the markets open. Phillips 66 shares gained 0.6% to close at $96.41 on Thursday.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Amazon also said it expects first-quarter sales of $69 billion to $73 billion, with analysts expecting $71.6 billion. Amazon.com shares jumped 9.8% to $2,053.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $65.18 billion. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.3% to $64.98 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $9.61 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares rose 0.9% to $180.00 in pre-market trading.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. The company also issued strong Q3 EPS and sales forecast. Western Digital shares jumped 6% to $71.00 in the pre-market trading session.

