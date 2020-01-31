Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $27.93 billion.
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $13.41 billion.
  • Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $9.61 billion.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $65.18 billion.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $39.25 billion.
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
  • ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $11.73 billion.
  • Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
  • Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
  • KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $948.73 million.
  • Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $446.47 million.
  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $600.56 million.
  • Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
  • Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $128.42 million.
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion.
  • Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $995.23 million.
  • Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $228.49 million.
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $107.62 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $46.51 million.

