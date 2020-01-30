Market Overview

Western Digital Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 4:19pm   Comments
Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) reported quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents by 8.77%. This is a 57.24% decrease over earnings of $1.45 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.2 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.22 billion by 0.47%. This is a 0.78% decrease over sales of $4.233 billion the same period last year.

Western Digital shares were up 6.2% at $71.11 in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week range between $72 and $35.61

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

