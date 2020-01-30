Western Digital Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings
Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) reported quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents by 8.77%. This is a 57.24% decrease over earnings of $1.45 per share from the same period last year.
The company reported quarterly sales of $4.2 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.22 billion by 0.47%. This is a 0.78% decrease over sales of $4.233 billion the same period last year.
Western Digital shares were up 6.2% at $71.11 in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week range between $72 and $35.61
