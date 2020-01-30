Market Overview

Visa Ticks Lower After Q1 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020
Visa Ticks Lower After Q1 Earnings

Visa (NYSE: V) reported quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share on Thursday, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 12.31% increase over earnings of $1.30 per share from the same period last year.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $6.1 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.07 billion by 0.49%. This is a 10.79% increase over sales of $5.506 billion the same period last year.

After closing the regular session up 1.66%, Visa shares were trading down 1.4% at $205.25 at the time of publication in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week range between $210.13 and $133.30.

