Thursday's Market Minute: The Fed's Wildcard: Coronavirus

All 10 members of the central bank’s rate-setting panel voted to hold the fed funds rate in a range between 1.5% and 1.75% on Wednesday. Officials last month signaled they were comfortable holding rates steady while they gathered evidence on how the three rate cuts from 2019 had bolstered the U.S. economy against any global slowdown.

Back in September of 2019, the Fed poured cash into markets to prevent money market volatility from pushing the fed funds out of its range. Since the FOMC December meeting, markets have been exuberant on a temporary trade resolution between the U.S. and China. This means much focus was on Chairman Jerome Powell as he addressed balance sheet policy and new global developments – essentially, the coronavirus outbreak.

Powell signaled that the Fed has seen an increased risk of surprises that could force their hand in lowering rates, rather than lifting them. The coronavirus is the latest example of this type of development, which comes right on the heels of the Jan. 15 trade agreement. Investors now seem fearful that slower growth in China could hold back the global economy as a whole. The only other slight adjustment to the Fed’s seemingly dovish tone was the description of consumer spending, which was cut from “strong” in December to “moderate” on the January 29 meeting. Rate cut odds are now at roughly an 83% chance by the end of 2020, and nearly above 50% by July.

Powell was focused on a balancing act: acknowledging the new risks in the global marketplace while also delivering a composed, direct economic outlook on the matter. Powell stated the coronavirus is a very serious issue, and “there is likely to be some disruption activity in China and possibly globally.”

But, it is too soon to know the exact implications. He also noted in regards to the virus, “we don’t think there’s any imminent risk there.” But when China’s economy slouches, it is, of course, felt across the world.

Image Sourced from Pixabay