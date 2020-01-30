14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.4% to $56.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $4.04 per share on revenue of $85.89 billion in the recent quarter. Amazon will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares gained 0.3% to $1,863.74 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Microsoft shares gained 4.1% to $175.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion before the opening bell. Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.1% to $382.29 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion. Electronic Arts shares gained 0.3% to $112.49 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year. Tesla shares jumped 11.6% to $648.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $34.64 billion in the latest quarter. Verizon will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares fell 1.9% to close at $59.53 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Wall Street expects Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion before the opening bell. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.1% to $139.75 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $20.67 billion. UPS shares gained 1.1% to $117.05 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion after the closing bell. Western Digital shares gained 0.7% to $67.22 in after-hours trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat earnings and revenue for its fourth quarter. The company said it had 1.66 billion daily active users during the quarter, up 9% year over year. Monthly active users were 2.5 billion, up 8% year over year. Facebook shares dropped 7% to $207.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $47.96 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares gained 0.1% to $89.90 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion. Visa shares gained 0.1% to $205.00 in after-hours trading.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. Paypal shares fell 2.5% to $113.70 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.