14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.4% to $56.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.4% to $56.80 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $4.04 per share on revenue of $85.89 billion in the recent quarter. Amazon will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares gained 0.3% to $1,863.74 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $4.04 per share on revenue of $85.89 billion in the recent quarter. Amazon will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares gained 0.3% to $1,863.74 in after-hours trading. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Microsoft shares gained 4.1% to $175.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Microsoft shares gained 4.1% to $175.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion before the opening bell. Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.1% to $382.29 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NOC) to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion before the opening bell. Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.1% to $382.29 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion. Electronic Arts shares gained 0.3% to $112.49 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion. Electronic Arts shares gained 0.3% to $112.49 in after-hours trading. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year. Tesla shares jumped 11.6% to $648.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year. Tesla shares jumped 11.6% to $648.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $34.64 billion in the latest quarter. Verizon will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares fell 1.9% to close at $59.53 on Wednesday.

