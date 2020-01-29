Microsoft Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.51 per share on Wednesday afternoon, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.32. This is a 37.27% increase over earnings of $1.1 per share from the same period last year.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $36.9 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. This is a 13.64% increase over sales of $32.471 billion the same period last year.

Microsoft shares are trading up 1.5% to $170.80 in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $168.75 and a 52-week low of $102.17.

