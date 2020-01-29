Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canon: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2020 2:58pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Canon (NYSE: CAJ) fell by 2.81% to $27.14 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share fell 55% year over year to $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.42.
  • Revenue of $8,772,000,000 lower by 8.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,250,000,000.

Guidance

  • Q1 revenue expected between $34,259,000,000 and $34,259,000,000, compared to the analyst estimate of $33,690,000,000.

Conference Call

Recent Sell-Side Ratings

Technicals

  • 52-week high was at $30.12
  • 52-week low was at $25.49
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 5.48%

Company Overview

Canon designs, manufactures, and distributes an extensive range of consumer and electronic products, including copiers, cameras, lenses, and inkjet printers. Its global customer base and domestically concentrated operations create inherent currency exposure, which can cause performance to fluctuate. Canon's headquarters and 28 of its 46 manufacturing plants are in Japan, but nearly 80% of revenue is delivered from international markets. The firm has been expanding into new geographies and markets to mitigate this exposure.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAJ)

Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga