Recap: Automatic Data Processing Q2 Earnings

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) dropped 3.23% to $172.61 today after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.43% year over year to $1.52, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $3,670,000,000 rose by 4.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,690,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $6.10 and $6.17, versus the analyst estimate of $6.17.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $15,026,000,000 and $15,026,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $15,000,000,000.

Conference Call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $179.89

52-week low: $133.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.3%

Company Description

Automatic Data Processing Inc competes in the human resources administration services industry. It provides services that satisfy companies' human resources needs, such as payroll processing and benefits administration. ADP was founded in 1949 and has its headquarters in Roseland, New Jersey. It serves more than 650,000 clients and has 57,000 employees worldwide.