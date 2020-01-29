FreightWaves NOW: The Platts-FreightWaves Partnership For Diesel Transparency

Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland identifies which markets across the country are experiencing the most de-stabilization in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca highlights Reefer opportunities in the Broker Update, and Oil Market Expert & Editor at Large John Kingston details a new relationship between FreightWaves and S&P Global Platts in a special Oil Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay