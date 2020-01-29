12 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $25.44 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 1.5% to $11.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $20.88 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.4% to $218.55 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates. Apple shares gained 1.5% to $322.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $21.06 billion. Boeing shares fell 0.7% to $314.35 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares rose 0.5% to $211.40 in after-hours trading.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates. Xilinx shares tumbled 8.7% to $90.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $35.67 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 0.5% to $166.29 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion. Tesla shares rose 0.8% to $571.50 in after-hours trading.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the first quarter. eBay shares dropped 5.3% to $34.31 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $46.95 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.2% to $38.67 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $33.61 billion. Marathon Petroleum shares gained 1.1% to $53.50 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. Starbucks said the company's fiscal year 2020 guidance is unchanged from what was provided in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, which excludes any impact of the coronavirus. Starbucks shares fell 1.8% to $87.05 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.