12 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $25.44 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 1.5% to $11.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $20.88 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.4% to $218.55 in after-hours trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates. Apple shares gained 1.5% to $322.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $21.06 billion. Boeing shares fell 0.7% to $314.35 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares rose 0.5% to $211.40 in after-hours trading.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates. Xilinx shares tumbled 8.7% to $90.00 in the after-hours trading session.

