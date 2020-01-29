Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $25.44 billion.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $46.95 billion.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $21.06 billion.
- Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $10.15 billion.
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $27.10 billion.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $10.66 billion.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $33.61 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $505.49 million.
- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $641.06 million.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $879.44 million.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $12.12 billion.
- CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $35.67 billion.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $20.88 billion.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.84 billion.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $941.10 million.
- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $993.37 million.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $616.06 million.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $646.41 million.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $941.14 million.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $345.71 million.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $852.04 million.
- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $733.07 million.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $335.60 million.
- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $839.82 million.
