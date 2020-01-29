Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 4:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $25.44 billion.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $46.95 billion.
  • The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $21.06 billion.
  • Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $10.15 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
  • Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $27.10 billion.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $10.66 billion.
  • T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $33.61 billion.
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
  • Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $505.49 million.
  • Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $641.06 million.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
  • Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $879.44 million.
  • Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
  • Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
  • Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $12.12 billion.
  • CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
  • MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $35.67 billion.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $20.88 billion.
  • Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.84 billion.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $941.10 million.
  • Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $993.37 million.
  • Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $616.06 million.
  • Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
  • Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
  • CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $646.41 million.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $941.14 million.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $345.71 million.
  • Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $852.04 million.
  • Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $733.07 million.
  • Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $335.60 million.
  • Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $839.82 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADP + ADM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020
USMCA Trade Deal: Praises, 'Evils,' Plans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga