Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Set To Cut 1% Of All Jobs In Consumer Unit: Report
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 9:44pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Set To Cut 1% Of All Jobs In Consumer Unit: Report

Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is cutting about 1% of all its staff in the consumer unit to reduce costs, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

What Happened

Bloomberg didn't provide the exact number of employees at risk of losing their jobs but said the number would be in the hundreds. The employees would have a chance to apply for other roles in the bank, people familiar with the matter told the publication.

JPMorgan will notify the staff about the cuts on February 6, according to Bloomberg. The consumer-facing unit deals primarily with credit cards, deposits, and home and auto loans.

The bank reported net revenue of $14 billion from consumer & community banking in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 3% year-on-year.

Why It Matters

The move comes less than a week after it was reported that the Wall Street giant had increased the pay of its CEO Jamie Dimon by 1.6% to $31.5 million, following the bank's record earnings in 2019 on the back of consumer banking.

JPMorgan isn't the only bank cutting jobs to reduce operational costs. As reported by Bloomberg earlier, banks across the globe announced plans to cut about 77,780 jobs in 2019.

Germany's Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) alone said it would cut 18,000 jobs by 2022.

Price Action

JPMorgan's shares closed 1.82% higher at $134.43 on Tuesday. The shares were mostly unchanged in after-hours trading.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Jamie Dimon JPMorgan ChaseEarnings News Management Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DB + JPM)

Beyond Meat Shares Drop As Tim Hortons Stops Selling It In Last Two Canadian Provinces
7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Going Viral: Stocks On Their Back As Virus Spreads Heading Into Key Earnings, Fed Week
Intel, American Express Report Strong Quarters, Helping Set Positive Early Tone
JPMorgan Raises CEO's Pay To $31.5M After Record 2019 Profit
Goldman Sachs To Only Serve As IPO Underwriter For Companies With 'Diverse' Boards
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga