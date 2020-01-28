8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- BioPharmX (NYSE: BPMX) shares are trading higher after the company and Timber Pharmaceuticals announced entry into a merger agreement.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares are trading higher after the company and Histogen entered into a definitive merger agreement.
Losers
- Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a public offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 sales guidance under analyst estimates.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
