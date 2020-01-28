AMD Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Lower Sales Guidance

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported fourth-quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents. This is a 300% increase over earnings of 8 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.13 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. This is a 50% increase over sales of $1.419 billion the same period last year.

AMD said it sees first-quarter sales of about $1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million, which is below the $1.86 billion analysts estimate.

AMD shares closed Tuesday's session higher by 2.58% at $50.74. Shares were selling off about 3.5% in the after-hours session at time of publication.

The stock has a 52-week high of $52.81 and a 52-week low of $19.05.

Related Links:

AMD CEO Lisa Su Joins Cisco Board

Here's How Much Investing $100 In AMD Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today