Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves NOW: National Volumes In Line With Last Year
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 28, 2020 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
FreightWaves NOW: National Volumes In Line With Last Year

Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland compares the current outbound tender volume index to last year's in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Donny Gilbert highlights several markets for Brokers to consider in the Broker Update, and Market Expert Mike Baudendistel discusses Canadian National Railway's (NYSE: CNI) earnings and its impact on the freight economy with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Shipper Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: canadian national railway Freight FreightwavesEarnings News Commodities Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CNI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Grain Groups In Canada Want Assurances For Rail Option
Haverty Factor Fueled Rail Trade Growth: Railway Age
Gauging Rail's Key Themes In 2020
Canadian National Secures Contract For Hauling Sulfuric Acid
CN Strike Linked To Plunge In Canada's Trade Volumes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga