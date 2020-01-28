FreightWaves NOW: National Volumes In Line With Last Year

Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland compares the current outbound tender volume index to last year's in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Donny Gilbert highlights several markets for Brokers to consider in the Broker Update, and Market Expert Mike Baudendistel discusses Canadian National Railway's (NYSE: CNI) earnings and its impact on the freight economy with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Shipper Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay