Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Acceleron Pharma Shares Spike Higher

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.65% to 28721.23 while the NASDAQ rose 1.09% to 9239.05. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.93% to 3,273.81.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 1.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ: SREV), up 6%, and GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB), up 7%.

In trading on Tuesday, industrial shares rose by just 0.18%.

Top Headline

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Pfizer reported quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $12.7 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.61 billion.

Pfizer sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS $2.82-$2.92 versus the $2.90 estimate and sales $48.5 billion-$50.5 billion versus the $49.52 billion estimate.

Equities Trading UP

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) shares shot up 96% to $5.48. Armata Pharmaceuticals and Innoviva reported a $25 million strategic investment to support advancement of Armata's bacteriophage development programs.

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) got a boost, shooting up 61% to $15.78 after the company announced it will be acquired by BorgWarner for $3.3 billion in an all-stock transaction.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares were also up, gaining 44% to $75.98 following a data readout. Acceleron said a Phase 2 study dubbed PULSAR that evaluated its sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, met its primary and key secondary endpoints. The experimental drug showed a statistically significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance – the primary endpoint - at week 24 versus placebo. The study also achieved the key secondary endpoint of significant improvements in six-minute walk distance, and other secondary endpoints, including amino-terminal brain natriuretic propeptide, and WHO functional class. It was also found to be generally well tolerated.

Equities Trading DOWN

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares tumbled 30% to $11.02 after surging 86.98% on Monday.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) were down 29% to $8.63 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) was down, falling 25% to $3.27 after surging 50% on Monday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $53.79, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,568.80.

Silver traded down 2.7% Tuesday to $17.565, while copper fell 0.1% to $2.594.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.89%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.24%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 2.45% Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.86%, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.09% while UK shares rose 0.98%.

Economics

The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day policy meeting.

U.S. durable goods orders rose 2.4% in December, versus a revised 3.1% decline in the previous month.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 0.1% during the first three weeks of January versus December.

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index climbed 2.6% year-over-year in November, compared to a 2.2% rise in the previous month.

The Conference Board consumer confidence index rose to 131.6 in January, versus a revised reading of 128.2 in the previous month.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.