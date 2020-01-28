3M Reports Q4 Earnings Miss

3M (NYSE: MMM) reported adjusted fourth-quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.10 by 7.14%. This is a 15.58% decrease over earnings of $2.31 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $8.1 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.12 billion by 0.25%. This is a 1.95% increase over sales of $7.945 billion the same period last year.

The company sees fiscal year 2020 EPS at $9.30-$9.75 versus the $9.61 estimate.

3M shares are trading down 2.49% at $171.25 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $219.75 and a 52-week low of $150.58.

