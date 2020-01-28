Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Technologies Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Share:

United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.94 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 by 5.43%. This is a 0.51% decrease over earnings of $1.95 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $19.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $19.37 billion by 1.19%. This is a 8.62% increase over sales of $18.044 billion the same period last year.

"Operational separation activities for Otis and Carrier are substantially complete, and we are executing the final steps required to spin both businesses as independent companies early in the second quarter," said UTC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes. "We also remain excited about the transformational merger of UTC's aerospace businesses with Raytheon to create Raytheon Technologies, which will be the premier aerospace and defense systems and services provider. Our goal is to have the merger ready to close concurrent with the portfolio separation."

United Technologies shares were trading down 1.34% at $149 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $155.53 and a 52-week low of $113.77.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UTX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting
10 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2020
United Technologies Q4 Earnings Preview
Is The Drone Industry Finally Ready To Take Off?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga