Harley-Davidson Trades Lower On Weak Q4 Sales

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares are trading lower after the company reported motorcycle segment sales and consolidated revenue results down from last year's results.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 9 cents. This is a 17.65% increase over earnings of 17 cents per share from the same period last year.

Harley-Davidson's motorcycle segment reported quarterly sales of $874.1 million, while consolidated revenue came in at $1.07 billion.

The company sees fiscal year 2020 Sales $4.53-$4.66 billion versus the $4.65 billion estimate.

Harley-Davidson shares were trading down 6.2% at $32.66 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.40 and a 52-week low of $30.17.

