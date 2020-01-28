Pfizer Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) reported adjusted fourth-quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents by 3.51%. This is a 14.06% decrease over earnings of 64 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $12.7 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.61 billion by 0.71%. This is a 9.13% decrease over sales of $13.976 billion the same period last year.

Pfizer sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS $2.82-$2.92 versus the $2.90 estimate and sales $48.5 billion-$50.5 billion versus the $49.52 billion estimate.

Pfizer shares were trading down 1.15% at $39.70 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.56 and a 52-week low of $33.97.

